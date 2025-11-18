Why Channing Tatum Has Never Done A Musical (And Probably Never Will)

Channing Tatum turned 45 this year (I've no idea how that happened), which is pretty offensive to any man between the ages of 35 and 45 who doesn't look like a world-class athlete or a Calvin Klein underwear model. In addition to not aging like normal mortals should, Tatum is also such a stupendously gifted dancer (the "Step-Up" and "Magic Mike" franchises, hello) for a leading man that it should be illegal. You'd think the guy could do anything as long as music and acting are involved. Yet, as impossible as it may sound (but a solace for us regular folks with no multitude of great talents), he has a weakness: he can't sing!

At least, that's what he told Deadline when a reporter for the outlet asked him whether he'd ever consider doing a musical. The actor explained:

"I can't sing that well [LAUGHS]. This is the only problem. I will do a danceical until my heart, until my feet fall out. But I just really don't believe ... I think everybody is like, 'Yeah, he'd be great at a musical.' And then, I don't know. I think people would be left wanting a little bit. I don't even do karaoke. I mean, maybe if it was the right songs and picked right for my thing. I'm not totally closed to it, I'm just very scared of it. I would need to have some time and be like, all right ... because lots of times you say yes to a project before you actually know if you can do it. I think it would have to be one of those things that I'd go and test and make sure that I can pull it off."

Yes, that sounds like a very long "no," but you never know...