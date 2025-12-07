One Extremely Rare DC Collectible Depicts Adam West's Batman Using A... Toilet?

When William Dozier's TV series "Batman" debuted in 1966, it caused an instant sensation. The show's humor was deeply beloved, and many adored its rotating roster of campy supervillains, often played by classy actors in full-on slumming-it mode. Adam West and Burt Ward, as Batman and Robin, gave comedically perfect performances, presenting the well-known DC Comics characters with wholesome faces so scrupulous and moral that they emerged as parodies of themselves. The series also had a naughty edge, and made West, Ward, and other stars of the show into sex symbols. (You may have heard the story of Adam West and Frank Gorshin being ejected from an orgy for arriving in character as Batman and the Riddler, respectively.)

The series was so popular that a feature film spinoff was hastened into production, and Leslie Martinson's "Batman" movie hit theaters only seven months after the show's debut. Merchandise was produced en masse as well, and Batman costumes have been available at Halloween stores ever since. Most notably for this article, Topps produced a series of Batman trading cards in 1966. The cards lived in a matrix in between the original Batman comics and the popular TV series, each one featuring a hand-painted vignette of Batman, Robin, or various villains, enacting a scene of peril. The paintings were provided by artist Norman Saunders, who had previously worked on Topps' popular line of 1962 "Mars Attacks!" trading cards.

Of this set, the rarest card was titled "Batman on Bat Throne," and pictured the Caped Crusader sitting on a commode with his pants down, idly holding a strip of pink toilet paper. On auction websites, the toilet Batman card fetches prices as high as at least $30,000.