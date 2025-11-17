Christopher Nolan Modeled Batman Begins After One Of The Greatest Superman Movies Ever Made

When Joel Schumacher's "Batman & Robin" alienated mainstream audiences and comic book fans alike by reveling in a garish degree of camp that made the 1960s "Batman" series look like Netflix's "Daredevil," Warner Bros. knew a course correction was in order. The fourth film in the Caped Crusader franchise, launched by Tim Burton's 1989 game-changing "Batman," grossed almost $100 million less worldwide than the previous installment, "Batman Forever," which forced the studio to slam on the brakes and brainstorm a new path for one of its most valuable properties.

There were several false starts along the way (including a take on "Batman vs. Superman" written by "Se7en" scribe Andrew Kevin Walker, as well as an adaptation of Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli's limited comic book series "Batman: Year One" from Darren Aronofsky), but the studio finally found its man in Christopher Nolan. The "Memento" director had deeply impressed WB with his hit remake of the Norwegian thriller "Insomnia;" it believed the filmmaker had the right skills and temperament to get the Batmobile off blocks.

While Nolan's agent didn't think the filmmaker would have any interest in making a superhero movie, Nolan actually took a meeting with WB to explain what his Batman would look like. It was a very simple pitch: He wanted to make a "Batman" movie in the mold of Richard Donner's "Superman." If you're thinking Nolan's dark, brooding trilogy feels nothing like Donner's bright, uplifting 1978 film, Nolan, in a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, stressed that it was more about employing a practical aesthetic. He wanted moviegoers to believe Batman could exist in the real world.