One Weapons Star Insisted On Performing Their Own Death Scene Stunts

If you saw "Weapons" when it released in August, you know that Zach Cregger's second feature film ends with an absolutely ridiculous (and frankly hilarious) chase sequence. As it turns out, the star of that sequence, Amy Madigan — who deserves an Academy Award nod for her turn as the movie's antagonist Gladys — insisted on performing as many of the stunts involved with this sequence as she could.

Madigan — who, as of this writing, is a respectable 75 years old — told Entertainment Weekly's "The Awardist" podcast that she did end up preparing quite a lot for the climax of "Weapons," where Gladys is chased and subsequently torn apart by 17 schoolchildren she was holding captive for energy-stealing purposes. (I'll circle back to all of that in a second; don't worry.) "Being told you're gonna be ripped apart is one thing. Actually framing it and shooting it and doing it..." Madigan admitted before saying that she went to great lengths to make friends with the child actors and help them feel comfortable around her so that they could give the scene their all. "But it really started with that whole running sequence, which I really had a blast doing," she continued.

Cregger apparently didn't want his leading lady to sprint through lawns screaming as the children are hot on her heels, but Madigan stood her ground. "'Oh, no, I'm running," Madigan apparently told Cregger. "'I'm definitely running. I'm doing it.' So all of that, just revving it up that the payoff, I thought. was great. It's like, yeah, just rip her apart." In a separate interview, Cregger confirmed that this is precisely how it went down.