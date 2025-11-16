The Archie Comics Crossover That's An In-Continuity Sequel To Kevin Smith's Clerks 3

"Clerks III" felt like Kevin Smith's goodbye to the past, which is emphasized in the scene where Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran), a long-tenured View Askewniverse character, dies of a heart attack. It's a heartbreaking, bittersweet, and emotional way to close out a trilogy that began in 1994, but some viewers might leave the experience wondering how Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Smith) responded to their friend's passing. Well, the answers to that question can be found in Archie Comics' "Archie Meets Jay and Silent Bob," which Smith penned as a direct sequel to "Clerks III."

Co-created with Fernando Ruiz, Rich Koslowski, Matt Herms, and Jack Morelli, Smith's comic sees Randal running the Quick Stop and grieving the loss of Dante. The death of Randal has also left the shopkeeper contemplating his own finite mortality, so he decides to train up a replacement and spend less time working. Enter Riverdale's favorite resident, Archie Andrews, who gets hired and bonds with Randal over comic books and other mutual interests. Jay and Silent Bob also make an appearance, introducing Archie to Mooby's shakes and weed.

If you are only familiar with Archie through the absurdity that is "Riverdale" (a show that sees him become a folk singer, gangster, superhero, and time traveler), then a comic where he gets a job in a convenience store might seem surprisingly normal. However, fans of Kevin Smith's filmography will get a kick out of "Archie Meets Jay and Silent Bob," as it boasts the same colorful slacker humor that defines the View Askewniverse. Indeed, while Archie Comics and "Clerks" might seem like an odd mix on paper, Smith believes they are fitting bedfellows.