Joel Schumacher's Canceled Batman Movie Had A Shocking Take On Harley Quinn

Although director Joel Schumacher was forced to stop making Batman films after his disastrous 1997 movie "Batman & Robin," he often spoke about his original plans for a sequel titled "Batman Unchained." The film, which would've been Schumacher's third Batman movie, was set to mark Harley Quinn's live-action debut on the big screen. Specifically, she would've been introduced as a toymaker who despises Batman for locking away her father. Who was her father in this version? None other than the Joker himself.

Yes, Harley would've been the daughter of Jack Nicholson's Joker from Tim Burton's "Batman," and Warner Bros. wanted Nicholson to return to play him. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2015, writer Mark Protosevich described the movie as a big finale that would've called back to the previous four live-action Batman films, ignoring that the actor who played Batman had changed twice already.

The most jarring part of this, at least for modern Batman fans, is the idea of Harley as the Joker's daughter. Throughout DC's comics, films, and TV shows, Harley has consistently been portrayed as the Joker's girlfriend. Her toxic romance with the villain (a character typically presented as her abuser) is also a key part of her character. Granted, in 1997, Harley was still a new addition to the Batman universe; she'd only just been introduced in "Batman: The Animated Series" in 1992 and didn't make her comic debut until 1999.

Perhaps Protosevich and Schumacher felt like Harley was new enough that her Joker romance wasn't set in stone yet, or perhaps Jack Nicholson's age (over 60 at that point) made them less interested in giving him a younger love interest. But despite how strange the daughter angle might seem, Protosevich and Schumacher were still faithful to a core aspect of Harley's character.