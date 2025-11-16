Warner Bros. Execs Robbed Gremlins 2 Audiences Of This Hilarious Interactive Experience

To state the obvious right up front: cult cinema legend Joe Dante's 1990 monster comedy "Gremlins 2: The New Batch" is one of the best movies ever made. On a mere slapstick level, "Gremlins 2" is already sublime, and one can stand in awe of its technical prowess as well; it contains some of the best practical monster effects in cinema history. More than that, though, "Gremlins 2" is a deconstruction of cinema itself, a film about the agents of chaos that can reach into the very art of filmmaking itself. The term "gremlins" was popularized during World War II as a colloquial way to explain inexplicable technical problems in airplanes. If an engine was broken, a gremlin snuck inside and broke it.

For "Gremlins 2," Dante imagined the machinery sabotaging WWII imps as invaders of cinema. What if Gremlins united to destroy cinema itself? They are punk-like, Godaridian agents of deconstruction. They use a 35mm filmstrip to murder film critic Leonard Maltin while he was reviewing the first "Gremlins." The film is a brilliant piece of work. Also, it has a spider gremlin.

The best example of the film's deconstructionist tendencies comes from a sequence about halfway through the film wherein Dante stages a fake film break. The image shudders for a moment, then burns through. It appears as though the theater's projector has broken down in real time. But gremlins then appear on the screen in silhouette, as if they are in the projection booth, having ripped apart the film print. "Gremlins 2" destroyed "Gremlins 2."

In a 2020 oral history printed by Consequence, Dante revealed that he wanted to take the projection booth sequence even further. He had a practical, William Castle-inspired idea to include physical gremlins in the theater.