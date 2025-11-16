The Fan-Written Freddy Krueger Origin Scene Robert Englund Wishes Were Canon

Horror fans can easily tell you the origin of Freddy Krueger, the demonic dream-dwelling serial killer from the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" film series. The story goes that Freddy (Robert Englund), sometime in the late '70s or early '80s, was a vicious child-murderer, operating in the small town of Springwood, Ohio. His preferred method of murder was a bladed glove his constructed himself, and he was typically seen in a thick red-and-green-striped sweater. Freddy was eventually apprehended by the police, but, thanks to an unspecified legal technicality, was never jailed for his crimes. The parents of Springwood, consequently, decided to take justice into their own hands, and cornered Freddy at his lair to burn him alive.

Freddy's ghost, however, survived the ordeal, and mysteriously accrued the ability to appear in people's dreams. Freddy, now all burned up, stalked the dreams of a new generation of teens in the first "Nightmare on Elm Street." When he killed kids in their dreams, they died in real life. In dreams, he still wore his glove and sweater.

In the 1989 sequel, "A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child," Freddy's parentage was also explained. His mother, Amanda Krueger, was a nun who worked in a poorly-constructed asylum for violent criminals. One night, Amanda was accidentally locked inside and repeatedly sexually assaulted by the inmates. As a child, Freddy was called the Son of a Hundred Maniacs. A dark origin for an evil killer.

Englund appeared on the video interview show "Jake's Takes" recently, and he revealed another small detail of fan-invented Freddy-origin lore that he was fond of and that he woshed would be accepted as canon. A fan posited that Freddy wore his signature sweater because it was personally knitted for him by his mother.