The Nightmare On Elm Street Series Is Dead – But We Have One Wild Idea To Resurrect It

From 1984 to 1994, the "Nightmare on Elm Street" film series was rolling high. The premise was novel and captured the public's imagination: a child murderer named Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) was killed in a fire by the angry parents of his many victims. Freddy's ghost, however, entered a subconscious dimension, allowing him to appear in people's dreams. Now charred from the fire, and wearing a bladed glove he wielded in life, Freddy took revenge on his murderers by killing their surviving children ... in their dreams. The teens of Springwood, Ohio would dream of Freddy, and he would happily torture and murder them in their subconscious. When they die in their dreams, they die in real life.

This premise lasted through seven feature films, each one more surreal than the last. The dreams became delightfully, horrifically weird, and special effects were imaginative and marvelous. Freddy was killed in Rachel Talalay's 1991 flick "Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare," but was resurrected (in novel fashion) by series originator Wes Craven for "Wes Craven's New Nightmare" in 1994. Englund returned for the goofy fan mashup "Freddy vs. Jason" in 2003, but that was more like a playful nostalgic victory lap for Freddy than a serious addition to the canon. By then, Englund was 56 and likely ready to put the role to bed. Apart from an abysmal "A Nightmare on Elm Street" remake in 2010, there have been no Freddy appearances in film since. The series has been dead for a while.

But there is a way to resurrect the series, and one that can keep the horror going. If Freddy can appear in people's dreams, he is unbeholden to time. What if he could appear in the dreams of famous horror authors?