The 2025 Netflix Thriller That Stephen King Called 'Terrifying'

This post contains spoilers for "A House of Dynamite."

Stephen King isn't just a prolific author, he's a prolific social media reviewer who never hesitates to share his terse takes on the latest releases. King's two-sentence "Black Phone 2" review was more than enough to get horror fans excited, and throughout 2024 he provided a steady supply of TV show recommendations that included several overlooked gems. Now, the master of horror himself has gotten all scared after having watched Netflix thriller "A House of Dynamite."

The author delivered his verdict on the Katherine Bigelow-directed film via Bluesky, where he revealed that he'd found it "terrifying, especially given the unprincipled, waffling nitwit in the White House." That seems to be a fairly widespread opinion on "A House of Dynamite," which similarly gave /Film's Chris Evangelista anxiety and has solidified our fear of nuclear annihilation after a brief post-Cold War period of calm.

Much like the bleak ending of Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning "Oppenheimer," Bigelow's movie ultimately suggests that the mere fact of nuclear weapons existing is enough to ensure our inevitable destruction. It isn't the most cheery message, but it's an increasingly urgent one as global tensions rise and, like our 1950s forebears, we're all forced to contemplate the imminent threat of complete and utter destruction on a daily basis. What's somewhat interesting about King's take, however, is that he's not so much scared by that gloomy inevitability but by the current U.S. leadership, which he seemingly feels is likely to bring on the events depicted in the film.