The 63rd Grammy Awards were held last night on CBS, awarding the best achievements in music. Within the plethora of winners, there are always a handful of awards that we’re interested in due to our love for the soundtracks and scores from our favorite movies.

Since the qualification window for the Grammys is different than most movie awards, there are always some older nominees than we’re used to seeing, which is why Joker and Jojo Rabbit earned awards. But this year, we also have the strange circumstance of No Time to Die winning a Grammy, even though the movie hasn’t been released yet.



Joker went home with Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for the score composed by Hildur Guðnadóttir. The composer won Best Original Score at the Oscars last year, so it isn’t all that surprising that she won this award at the Grammys. Joker beat out the scores for 1917, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Ad Astra, and Becoming.

The award for Compilation Soundtrack went to Jojo Rabbit, which earned Taika Waititi a Grammy as the soundtrack’s producer. That means he now has a Grammy and an Oscar, so he’s halfway to the coveted EGOT. Jojo Rabbit beat out Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Frozen 2, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Bill and Ted Face the Music. Waititi joked in his acceptance speech, “I guess they’re giving Grammys to anyone now.” You can watch the full acceptance speech below.

Along with taking home Album of the Year, singer Billie Eilish also won Best Song Written for Visual Media for the theme song to No Time to Die. It’s the first time a song has ever won that award for a movie that has not yet been released. The other nominees were “Carried Me with You” from Pixar’s Onward, “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2, “Stand Up” from Harriet, and “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats.

Another notable Grammy was Best Music Film, which went to Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, beating out Beastie Boys Story, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, Beyoncé’s Black is King, and the ZZ Top documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.

Finally, on the comedy side of things, Tiffany Haddish walked away with the award for Best Comedy Album for Black Mitzvah. She was not only the sole female nominee in the category, but also the only Black nominee. She beat out Patton Oswalt, Jim Gaffigan, Bill Burr and Jerry Seinfeld.