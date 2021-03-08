Continuing the march through an odd awards season, the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards were held over the weekend, honoring the best in film and television. In a hybrid virtual ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs, the nominees appeared remotely from across the world, just like the recent Golden Globes. Also echoing the recent awards show, Nomadland and The Crown took some of the biggest prizes of the night, including respective wins for Best Picture and Best Drama Series.

Get the full list of 2021 Critics Choice Awards winners below.

On the film side, Mank and Minari were the frontrunners with 12 and 10 nominations each. But Nomadland won both Best Picture and Best Director for filmmaker Chloé Zhao. However, the film’s star, Frances McDormand, was unable to pull off a win, and the award for Best Actress went to Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman. Mank and Minari didn’t go home empty-handed though. Mank won Best Production Design and Minari landed Best Foreign Language film and an award for child star Alan Kim as Best Young Actor/Actress.

Meanwhile, in television, along with the Best Drama Series prize, The Crown also earned Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama series for performances by Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin. Best Supporting Actress went to Gillian Anderson, continuing her awards streak for playing Margaret Thatcher.

On the comedy side of TV, Ted Lasso and Schitt’s Creek walked away with the top awards. Ted Lasso won Best Comedy Series and Jason Sudeikis took home Best Actor in a Comedy Series. But Schitt’s Creek also made a good showing with Catherine O’Hara winning Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Dan Levy getting Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

For the rest of the 2021 Critics Choice Awards winners, check out the full list below (winners appear in BOLD).

MOVIES

BEST PICTURE

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

News of the World

WINNER: Nomadland

One Night in Miami

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ACTOR

Ben Affleck – The Way Back

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Tom Hanks – News of the World

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

WINNER: Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Ryder Allen – Palmer

Ibrahima Gueye – The Life Ahead

WINNER: Alan Kim – Minari

Talia Ryder – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Caoilinn Springall – The Midnight Sky

Helena Zengel – News of the World

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One Night in Miami

WINNER: The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST DIRECTOR

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

WINNER: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

WINNER: Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies – News of the World

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller – The Father

Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami

Jon Raymond & Kelly Reichardt – First Cow

Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

WINNER: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Christopher Blauvelt – First Cow

Erik Messerschmidt – Mank

Lachlan Milne – Minari

WINNER: Joshua James Richards – Nomadland

Newton Thomas Sigel – Da 5 Bloods

Hoyte Van Hoytema – Tenet

Dariusz Wolski – News of the World

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx – The Personal History of David Copperfield

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan – News of the World

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – Tenet

WINNER: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale – Mank

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox – Emma

Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara & Diana Stoughton – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

BEST EDITING

WINNER (TIE): Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Kirk Baxter – Mank

Jennifer Lame – Tenet

Yorgos Lamprinos – The Father

WINNER (TIE): Mikkel E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne – Emma

Bina Daigeler – Mulan

Suzie Harman & Robert Worley – The Personal History of David Copperfield

WINNER: Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nancy Steiner – Promising Young Woman

Trish Summerville – Mank

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Greyhound

The Invisible Man

Mank

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

WINNER: Tenet

Wonder Woman 1984

BEST COMEDY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Forty-Year-Old Version

The King of Staten Island

On the Rocks

WINNER: Palm Springs

The Prom

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round

Collective

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

WINNER: Minari

Two of Us

BEST SONG

“Everybody Cries” – The Outpost

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Husavik (My Home Town)” – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Io sì (Seen)” – The Life Ahead

WINNER: “Speak Now” – One Night in Miami

“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson – Tenet

James Newton Howard – News of the World

Emile Mosseri – Minari

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Mank

WINNER: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul

TV

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

WINNER: The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman – Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

WINNER: Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

WINNER: Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

Claire Danes – Homeland (Showtime)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

John Lithgow – Perry Mason (HBO)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark (Netflix)

WINNER: Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

WINNER: Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)

Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider (HBO)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Janet McTeer – Ozark (Netflix)

Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

WINNER: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

WINNER: Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Fichtner – Mom (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

WINNER: Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Alex Newell – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)

WINNER: Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

WINNER: The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

WINNER: Hamilton (Disney+)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)

Paul Mescal – Normal People (Hulu)

Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX)

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu)

Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix)

WINNER: Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daveed Diggs – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Joshua Caleb Johnson – The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood (Netflix)

WINNER: Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)

Glynn Turman – Fargo (FX)

John Turturro – The Plot Against America (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

WINNER: Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)

Betsy Brandt – Soulmates (AMC)

Marielle Heller – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America (FX)

Winona Ryder – The Plot Against America (HBO)

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America (FX)

BEST TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

WINNER: Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

WINNER (TIE): Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)

WINNER (TIE): Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)