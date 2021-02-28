2021 Golden Globes Winners: ‘Nomadland’, ‘The Crown’, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’, ‘Ted Lasso’ & More Take Big Awards
Posted on Sunday, February 28th, 2021 by Ethan Anderton
The 78th annual Golden Globes Awards unfolded virtually on Sunday night, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Though the questionable behavior of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association overshadowed the ceremony a bit, fans were still interested to see who walks home with a trophy from this year’s impressive assembly of films and TV shows.
Nomadland and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won the top film awards while The Crown and Schitt’s Creek took home the big TV awards. There were also some surprising wins in the acting categories. Find out who won with our full list of 2021 Golden Globes winners below.
2021 Golden Globes Winners
Winners appear below (IN BOLD).
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
BEST DIRECTOR
Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
BEST ACTOR – DRAMA
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian
BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Dev Patel, Personal History of David Copperfield
BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON PICTURE
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
BEST SCREENPLAY
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father
Jack Fincher, Mank
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Alexandre Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“IO SÌ (SEEN),” The Life Ahead
“SPEAK NOW,” One Night in Miami
“TIGRESS & TWEED,” The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
“FIGHT FOR YOU,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“HEAR MY VOICE,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Croods 2
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Another Round
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari
Two of Us
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
The Mandalorian
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Ratched
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
Emily in Paris
Ted Lasso
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great
MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
The Undoing
Small Axe
Unorthodox
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Al Pacino, Hunters
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched