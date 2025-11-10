Weapons' Kid Actors Fought To Deal The Most Gruesome Blow In The Film's Climax

The ending of "Weapons" is, in the very best way, absolutely insane. (This should go without saying, but, uh, spoilers ahead!) In writer-director Zach Cregger's "Weapons," we watch as Gladys, a potentially ancient witch played by Amy Madigan (who deserves an Oscar nod for the role), invades the fictional town of Maybrook, Pennsylvania, and hypnotizes people, turning them into apparent sources of energy for her ailing body. After performing rituals to ensnare multiple adults and 17 children, Gladys' "nephew" Alex Lily (Cary Christopher) manages to figure out how her magic works and turn it back on her ... at which point those 17 children "weaponize" and tear Gladys to literal shreds. According to Cregger, the child actors involved were very excited about this whole thing.

As Cregger told Indiewire, he told the kids it was a scary movie and they'd get to punish the witch who trapped them in a basement. How did they react? "They were like, 'YEAAAAH!' They were genuinely thrilled to do it," Cregger shared. "Kids have not quite developed empathy at that age yet, so there was no questioning it. I was like, 'Who wants to pull her jaw?' And they were all fighting for who would do it."

Cregger says that he had to be much more up front with his young star ... but Christopher didn't read the script and Cregger isn't sure he's seen the entire film. Still, they figured it out. "We just had to have a lot of honest conversations about where he's at emotionally. There's no way to trick him into portraying the right levels of fear and anxiety and sadness," Cregger shared. "He's just such a true actor. He asks really intelligent questions. He fully understood everything we were doing, and you can see it in the performance."