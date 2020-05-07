Even though there’s a LEGO version of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry available as a massive playset, it’s unfortunately scaled to microfigures instead of the standard Harry Potter LEGO minifigures. But over the past couple years, LEGO has been releasing small chunks of Hogwarts, allowing builders to combine them into a larger set. That tradition is continuing with a new trio of Harry Potter LEGO sets bringing to life a few new areas from Hogwarts, including a secret location and a spot outside the castle.

2020 Harry Potter LEGO Sets

First up, the biggest expansion for Hogwarts this summer will be the Astronomy Tower, inspired by Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Inside the tower you’ll find some mandrakes growing in the greenhouse, a tiny Ravenclaw dormitory, and Professor Slughorn’s potions classroom, where the Slug Club met. The minifigures will allow you to recreate those meetings since the set includes Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Horace Slughorn, Luna Lovegood, Neville Longbottom, Ron Weasley, Lavender Brown and Draco Malfoy, as well as a new Hedwig minifigure in flight.

The Astronomy Tower LEGO set will be available on August 1 for $99.99.

Going a little deeper inside the castle, we have a tiny LEGO playset for the Room of Requirement, which only reveals itself to those who need it. It’s the headquarters for Dumbledore’s Army in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, which is where this set draws inspiration. Included with the set is not only a vanishing doorway, but a practice target on wheels, and minifigures of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Luna Lovegood, as well as the patronus figures of a hare and otter for Luna and Hermione.

The Room of Requirement LEGO Set will be available on August 1 for $19.99

Finally, venturing outside of Hogwarts to the school grounds, we have another set inspired by Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. In the Forbidden Forest, we have the confrontation between Professor Umbridge and Hagrid’s half-giant brother Grawp, who is a buildable figure like Giant-Man from the Captain America: Civil War airport fight LEGO playset. Minifigures include Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Dolores Umbridge, as well as two centaurs.

The Forbidden Forest: Umbridge’s Encounter LEGO set will be available on August 1 for $29.99.