LEGO is keeping their new Harry Potter line of building brick playsets going strong with an addition of five more buildable scenes inspired by Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

New Harry Potter LEGO sets include another section of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry that connects to one of the previously released sections of the castle, Hagrid’s Hut, one of the tasks from the Triwizard Tournament, a signature vehicle from the third Harry Potter film, and an all-too-important scene involving Harry’s godfather Sirius Black.

Hogwarts Clock Tower LEGO Harry Potter Set

Based on scenes in both Prisoner of Azkaban and Goblet of Fire, these Hogwarts Clock Tower playset attaches to the Hogwarts Great Hall and Whomping Willow sets from last year. The three-level set recreates the clock tower itself, the entrance hall, the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom, the hospital wing, the prefect’s bathroom, Dumbledore’s office, and a section of icy decorations for the Yule Ball.

The minifigures include the dressed up Yule Ball versions of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory, Viktor Krum, and Madame Maxime, as well as a regular ole Albus Dumbledore. You’ll also find the Goblet of Fire included, as well as several other key accessories that allow you to recreate scenes from Prisoner of Azakaban and Goblet of Fire.

The set will cost $89.99.

Hagrid’s Hut: Buckbeak’s Rescue LEGO Harry Potter Set

Save the day for the hippogriff known as Buckbeak with this new LEGO version of Hagrid’s hut from the grounds at Hogwarts. This two-section recreation of Hagrid’s residence comes with a pumpkin patch and a buildable Buckbeak, as well as new minifigures of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, the executioner and the Minister of Magic.

Accessories include a table with 2 chairs, buildable armchair, chimney with light brick, egg in a bowl, bag, display case, Hagrid’s pink umbrella, shovel, teapot, spoon, pan, meat cleaver, lasso, broom and a bucket, not to mention pumpkins, lantern, axe, 3 wands, the Minister of Magic’s hat and a removable chain for Buckbeak. It even includes a special light-up brick for the fireplace.

The set will cost $59.99

The Knight Bus LEGO Harry Potter

Fasten your seatbelts, everyone, it’s gonna be a bumpy ride! The Knight Bus was given the LEGO treatment when Harry Potter was first given building brick playsets at the height of the film franchise’s popularity. But it was much more boxy and clunky. This version is much better, giving the bus a an opening hinged side panel and a removable roof to maximize play potential.

The Knight Bus LEGO set also comes with new Harry Potter, Stan Shunpike and Ernie Prang minifigures, as well as Harry’s chest containing a wand, letter, chocolate bar and a potion bottle. Plus, inside the bus there’s a a sliding bed and swinging chandelier that move as the bus swerves and turns.

The set will cost $39.99.

Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge Harry Potter LEGO Set

Before the return of Lord Voldemort, one of the most dangerous tasks Harry Potter faced was being chased by the deadly Hungarian Horntail dragon as part of the Triwizard Tournament. Not only does this set feature the dragon, complete with flames emitting from its mouth, but also the tent where all the competitors wait to deal with their own dragons.

The playset also comes with Triwizard Tournament champions Harry Potter, Fleur Delacour, Cedric Diggory and Viktor Krum, each with their own wand, as well as Harry’s Firebolt racing broomstick, a rocky environment containing the golden egg, and a chain to attach the dragon.

The set will cost $29.99

Expecto Patronum Harry Potter LEGO Set

Finally, one of the most pivotal scenes in the entire Harry Potter franchise comes to life in building brick form. It’s the scene at the Great Lake of the Forbidden Forest where Harry Potter calls upon his Patronus to save his godfather Sirius Black and his past self from a swarm of dementors.

The set comes with new Harry Potter and Sirius Black minifigures as well as two dementors. It also includes a semi-transparent glittering stag figure with room for a minifigure on top, though I don’t remember anyone riding their Patronus in the book. It’s a small scene set, but it’s worth it for that cool Patronus.

All of these Harry Potter LEGO sets will be available starting this summer on June 1.