This 'Banned' Batman Comic Is Valuable For A Hilarious, Outrageous Reason

Comic book collectors all have their grails, whether it's a first appearance, a low print run issue, or a rare variant cover. Some, however, want to see Batman's nether regions and will pay top dollar for the privilege. Such was the case with 2018's "Batman: Damned," which contained an explicit panel that was censored following the initial print run, thereby ensuring those original books shot up in value.

In 2018, DC Comics did what Warner Bros. should have done a long time ago. The company created DC Black Label, an imprint on which they could publish more mature, standalone stories showcasing creators' unique artistic visions without having to worry about in-universe continuity. Had Warners done this with their big screen DC adaptations rather than trying to emulate the Marvel Cinematic Universe model, we might well have avoided box office disasters of super-heroic proportions like 2022's "The Flash." DC Black Label, meanwhile, gave rise to some inventive, novel takes on classic characters long before "Absolute Batman" made major changes to Bruce Wayne's story — most notably with the first title to be published under the imprint: "Batman: Damned."

Released in September 2018, this three-issue limited series came from writer Brian Azzarello and artist Lee Bermejo, whose simultaneously grimy and gorgeous art was perfect for the inaugural Black Label release. Aside from a good story and immersive art style, "Batman: Damned" was also just a very satisfying object to own, with a glossy cover in a prestige format that felt very premium. With all that in mind, the book didn't necessarily need much else to make it a desirable release. But when it was first published, it also came complete with full frontal Bruce Wayne nudity, prompting DC to censor future prints and sending resale prices through the roof.