This Nicolas Cage Western Based On A Classic Novel Is A Must-Watch For Hulu Subscribers

Nicolas Cage has made so many movies that even Nicolas Cage probably has a hard time keeping track of them all. While this has left his CV littered with no small amount of stinkers — such as "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance," one of the worst Marvel movies ever — his prolific work rate also means that most people have several genuinely good Cage movies they have never seen, or possibly even heard about.

One of Cage's unsung gems is now available for Hulu subscribers, and it's a particularly interesting specimen. Gabe Polsky's 2022 Western "Butcher's Crossing" is based on a 1960 novel of the same name by John Williams, which has been compared to Cormac McCarthy's realistic Western fare. This is not the worst possible comparison point, seeing as what just might be the greatest neo-Western of our time, the Coen Brothers' "No Country for Old Men" (2007), was based on McCarthy's book.

Though Cage himself doesn't rank the film's script among the five best ones he's ever read, it's still definitely worth watching. In fact, with a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 72%, "Butcher's Crossing" is solidly on the critically-appreciated spectrum of the actor's work, and definitely his highest-rated Western.