Warner Bros. Punished One Gossip Girl Star For Leaving The Show Early

Full disclosure: I love "Gossip Girl," the delightfully dishy and wonderfully silly teen soap opera that ran on The CW from 2007 to 2012. Based quite loosely on a series of young adult novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, the series, created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, focused on an über-wealthy group of Manhattan teenagers who cavort around the city and get into all sorts of dramatic romantic entanglements. According to one former cast member, though, she wanted to leave the show ... and was punished for it.

Former child actress Taylor Momsen, who played aspiring social climber Jenny Humphrey from the show's first season until its fourth, appeared on "Call Her Daddy" and revealed that she tried to abruptly leave the show to devote time to her band, the Pretty Reckless. "I kind of just Irish-dipped. I just wasn't on the script the next week," Momsen told host Alex Cooper.

While Momsen said it was an "easy decision" to step away from "Gossip Girl," there was a snag — "To actually get [out of] a contract was not easy," she clarified. "It was a very long battle of me arguing [with] everyone and going, 'Get me outta this. I can't do this anymore. This is killing me. I have something else I want to do with my life, and it has nothing to do with this, and I can't be stuck here anymore,'" she recalled before, according to her, totally blowing up.

"I just went, 'F*** you. You don't know what you're talking about. You're not in my shoes, so how dare you judge this?'" Momsen said. "I was very defensive, but it came down to they wouldn't let me outta the contract. The head of Warner Bros. said, 'F*** Taylor Momsen. No f***ing way.'"