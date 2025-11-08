All's Fair Director Believes The Kim Kardashian Drama Can Find Its The Wire Moment

Let's not mince words: "All's Fair," the new Ryan Murphy legal drama about an all-female law firm focusing on messy divorces, is getting horrible reviews. Murphy is no stranger to controversy — just look at the backlash over his "Monsters" anthology series — but this is some rough reception. So what does Anthony Hemingway, who directed episodes of "All's Fair" and is also working alongside Murphy for his upcoming series "American Love Story," feel about it all?

Speaking exclusively to The Hollywood Reporter, Hemingway was blunt. "You're not going to please everybody," he stated. "You may have certain criticisms, while there are a million others who love it." (Not based on the reviews and reactions, but okay.) Hemingway went on to say that he thinks the show "holds a mirror up to each person who watches it" and hopes that people can connect and relate to it; while that's certainly a noble goal on his part, I've watched the first three episodes of "All's Fair," and I wouldn't call anyone on it "relatable."

Hemingway then brought up a past experience that has a ... somewhat dubious connection to the subject at hand. "I also think sometimes things may take time. I did 'The Wire.' No one liked the show when it was out. They hated it," Hemingway said. He went on: