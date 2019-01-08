2019 Director’s Guild of America Awards Give Bradley Cooper and Adam McKay Double Nominations
The Director’s Guild of America has chimed in with their nominations for their annual awards honoring the finest achievements in directing in film and television for the year 2018. Much like his nomination for the American Society of Cinematographers Awards, it should come as no surprise that Roma director Alfonso Cuarón ended up with a nomination, especially after winning Best Director at the Golden Globes last weekend. But how did the other four nominations shake out?
Find out all of the 2019 DGA Awards nominations below, including film and television.
Bradley Cooper ended up with double nominations this year. Not only did he end up nominated for the overall Outstanding Achievement in Feature Film award for A Star Is Born, but since this is his directorial debut, he also earned a nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director.
Cooper isn’t the only one to land double nominations this year though. Adam McKay earned a nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Feature Film thanks to Vice, but he also ended up with a nomination in Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for directing an episode of Succession for HBO.
The DGA awards nominations typically aren’t the most accurate prediction of who will get nomination for Oscars, but they have been very good at predicting who will win the Oscar. There’s a good chance it will end up being Alfonso Cuarón when all is said and done, but it’s too early to know for sure.
Find out the rest of the 2019 DGA Awards nominations below, and see the full list at the DGA website.
FEATURE FILM
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay – Vice
Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Carlos López Estrada – Blindspotting
Matthew Heineman – A Private War
Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary
Morgan Neville – Won’t Your Be My Neighbor
Ramell Ross – Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhely & Jimmy Chin – Free Solo
Tim Wardle – Three Identical Strangers
Betsy West & Julie Cohen – RBG
TELEVISION
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
Jason Bateman – Ozark, “Reparations”
Leslie Linka Glatter – Homeland, “Paean to the People”
Chris Long – The Americans, “START”
Adam McKay – Succession, “Celebration”
Daina Reid – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta, “FUBU”
Bill Hader – Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”
Hiro Murai – Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins”
Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills”
Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series
Cary Joji Fukunaga – Maniac
David Leveaux & Alex Rudzinski – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Barry Levinson – Paterno
Ben Stiller – Escape at Dannemora
Jean-Marc Valée – Sharp Objects
The winners of the 2019 DGA awards will be announced on February 2, 2019.