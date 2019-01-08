The Director’s Guild of America has chimed in with their nominations for their annual awards honoring the finest achievements in directing in film and television for the year 2018. Much like his nomination for the American Society of Cinematographers Awards, it should come as no surprise that Roma director Alfonso Cuarón ended up with a nomination, especially after winning Best Director at the Golden Globes last weekend. But how did the other four nominations shake out?

Find out all of the 2019 DGA Awards nominations below, including film and television.

Bradley Cooper ended up with double nominations this year. Not only did he end up nominated for the overall Outstanding Achievement in Feature Film award for A Star Is Born, but since this is his directorial debut, he also earned a nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director.

Cooper isn’t the only one to land double nominations this year though. Adam McKay earned a nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Feature Film thanks to Vice, but he also ended up with a nomination in Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series for directing an episode of Succession for HBO.

The DGA awards nominations typically aren’t the most accurate prediction of who will get nomination for Oscars, but they have been very good at predicting who will win the Oscar. There’s a good chance it will end up being Alfonso Cuarón when all is said and done, but it’s too early to know for sure.

Find out the rest of the 2019 DGA Awards nominations below, and see the full list at the DGA website.

FEATURE FILM

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Carlos López Estrada – Blindspotting

Matthew Heineman – A Private War

Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Morgan Neville – Won’t Your Be My Neighbor

Ramell Ross – Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhely & Jimmy Chin – Free Solo

Tim Wardle – Three Identical Strangers

Betsy West & Julie Cohen – RBG

TELEVISION

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark, “Reparations”

Leslie Linka Glatter – Homeland, “Paean to the People”

Chris Long – The Americans, “START”

Adam McKay – Succession, “Celebration”

Daina Reid – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Donald Glover – Atlanta, “FUBU”

Bill Hader – Barry, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Hiro Murai – Atlanta, “Teddy Perkins”

Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills”

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Cary Joji Fukunaga – Maniac

David Leveaux & Alex Rudzinski – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Barry Levinson – Paterno

Ben Stiller – Escape at Dannemora

Jean-Marc Valée – Sharp Objects

The winners of the 2019 DGA awards will be announced on February 2, 2019.