Emma Thompson & Ruth Wilson's Apple TV Series Is A Must-Watch For Slow Horses Fans

"Slow Horses" is the sort of infinitely watchable show that makes fans sad when they run out of episodes. With season 6 of the Apple TV series set to arrive soon — likely in 2026 — those fans will no doubt be looking for something to tide them over. Well, now they have a solution: "Down Cemetery Road." This adaptation of Mick Herron's debut novel is not only full of "Slow Horses"-like wit, it's a damn fine thriller in its own right, has garnered positive reviews across the board, and has proved to be a mainstay on the global Apple TV charts since its October 2025 debut.

Before he became known as the man behind the "Slow Horses" novels, Herron debuted on the literary scene with 2003's "Down Cemetery Road," the first of what would become a four-book series focusing on Oxford private detective Zoë Boehm. At the time, the British author was working for a trade journal on U.K. employment law but was eager to break away from what honestly sounds like a kind of dull drudgery befitting the Slow Horses themselves.

The series was hardly a hit. Herron was unable to quit his desk job and continued writing in his evenings, hoping he'd one day be able to do so full-time. As the author told the Wall Street Journal, the books "hadn't set the world alight," and as such, he was, in his own estimation, close to becoming as derelict as the residents of Slough House. Now that those Slough House misfits have become so massively popular, however, Herron has very much left his trade journal job behind. All of which means there's no better time for his early, pre-Slough house books to finally get the attention they deserve via a premium TV drama.