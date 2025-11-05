The Spooky '70s TV Tradition That Still Lives On Today In The UK

We Brits have lots of festive traditions that visitors from overseas find unusual. As soon as Halloween is out of the way, the latest John Lewis advert becomes a national obsession. Thanks to "Bridget Jones's Diary," we love an ugly Christmas sweater. Over Christmas dinner, we pull crackers, stuff ourselves with turkey and pigs in blankets (sausages wrapped in bacon), then carry on gorging with mince pies while watching the King's speech on telly. Then there is one far spookier '70s TV tradition that still lives on today: "A Ghost Story for Christmas."

The practice of telling tales about ghosts and monsters while huddled around the winter fire goes back many centuries, but it really took off as a popular pastime in the Victorian era thanks to authors like Charles Dickens and M.R. James. In 1843, Dickens wrote "A Christmas Carol" to make ends meet, and it became not only the most famous festive story of all time, but also a great ghost story in its own right. 40 years later, James began reading his chilling yarns to entertain his college friends at Christmas gatherings.

James became known as the father of the modern ghost story, and his works loomed large when the BBC revived the tradition of eerie festive tales with "A Ghost Story for Christmas" in the 1970s. Following on from the broadcaster's acclaimed 1968 adaptation "Whistle and I'll Come to You" (one of the best Christmas horror movies), a new short TV film dropped every year between 1971 and 1978. After it was canceled, the series seemed like a quaint memory of Christmas past until the Beeb reinvigorated the format in 2005. Draw up a little closer, and we'll take a look.