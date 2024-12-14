The Best Horror Movies Streaming This Month Are Christmas Horror Movies (December 2024)

Streaming on Shudder.

In 1968, BBC1 released the short film "Whistle and I'll Come to You," based on the M.R. James ghost story "Oh, Whistle, and I'll Come to You, My Lad." As I mentioned at the start of this article, Victorians had a tradition of telling ghost stories on Christmas. While the short film originally aired in May of 1968, it lead directly to the anthology series "A Ghost Story for Christmas," a series of short films inspired by classic ghost stories that would air on the BBC around the holiday season. Several of the "Ghost Story for Christmas" specials have now been added to horror streaming platform Shudder just in time for the holiday season, including "Whistle and I'll Come to You," which is probably the best of the bunch. While the story isn't set on Christmas, it's very much in the Christmas ghost story tradition, and it manages to generate plenty of chills and thrills. Michael Hordern plays Professor Parkin, a solitary man prone to mumbling to himself. Parkin is on holiday at a seaside hotel during the winter, and one day, while walking in a nearby cemetery, he finds a whistle. Curious, Parkin blows into instrument, which proves to be a bad idea since it seems to summon some kind of supernatural force that begins tormenting this poor man. Or maybe it's all in his head? Spooky and strange, "Whistle and I'll Come to You" is the perfect holiday horror treat.