The Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Trailer Looks Much Scarier Than The First Movie

The 2023 film adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" was a campy, gruesome, and gloriously funny movie that didn't take itself particularly seriously but managed to capture the unique atmosphere of the original video game series. Since this approach made it Blumhouse's biggest movie ever at the box office, a sequel was always a given.

What wasn't so easy to expect, however, is how scary the sequel would aspire to be. The first "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" teaser trailer brought the murderbots back out to play in a way that suggested a new, creepier approach ... and the new trailer shows just how scary things are about to get. The animatronics, as Vanessa Shelly (Elizabeth Lail) helpfully tells us, are everywhere — and there's far more of them this time around.

This trailer, like its predecessor, is absolutely littered with different versions of the franchise stalwarts from the first movie, now accompanied by dilapidated versions from the cursed restaurant chain's original location, including outlandish creations like the bare-bones, borderline arachnid Mangle — and, of course, everyone's least favorite murderer locked in a Springtrap costume, William Afton (Matthew Lillard). Facing them are returning characters like Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) and his young, animatronic-loving sister Abby (Piper Rubio), as well as a group of self-styled paranormal activity investigators led by "Ghostbusters" franchise veteran and "Five Nights at Freddy's" super-fan Mckenna Grace. The trailer is absolutely packed with tense moments that riff on classic horror scenarios, so it definitely seems that "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" intends to go all out in the effort to outdo its predecessor.