The Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Trailer Looks Much Scarier Than The First Movie
The 2023 film adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" was a campy, gruesome, and gloriously funny movie that didn't take itself particularly seriously but managed to capture the unique atmosphere of the original video game series. Since this approach made it Blumhouse's biggest movie ever at the box office, a sequel was always a given.
What wasn't so easy to expect, however, is how scary the sequel would aspire to be. The first "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" teaser trailer brought the murderbots back out to play in a way that suggested a new, creepier approach ... and the new trailer shows just how scary things are about to get. The animatronics, as Vanessa Shelly (Elizabeth Lail) helpfully tells us, are everywhere — and there's far more of them this time around.
This trailer, like its predecessor, is absolutely littered with different versions of the franchise stalwarts from the first movie, now accompanied by dilapidated versions from the cursed restaurant chain's original location, including outlandish creations like the bare-bones, borderline arachnid Mangle — and, of course, everyone's least favorite murderer locked in a Springtrap costume, William Afton (Matthew Lillard). Facing them are returning characters like Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson) and his young, animatronic-loving sister Abby (Piper Rubio), as well as a group of self-styled paranormal activity investigators led by "Ghostbusters" franchise veteran and "Five Nights at Freddy's" super-fan Mckenna Grace. The trailer is absolutely packed with tense moments that riff on classic horror scenarios, so it definitely seems that "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" intends to go all out in the effort to outdo its predecessor.
The animatronics hit the town in Five Nights at Freddy's 2
The new trailer gives us an idea about the sequel's overall themes. It opens with discussion of a recurring nightmare Vanessa Shelly (Elizabeth Lail) has been having about her dad, Afton, before showing that Lillard's twisted character is still very much around, evidently making good on his threat to return after the Springtrap costume mutilated his body in the first movie.
Then, we get a look at the disastrous history of the original Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, including its history of disappeared and murdered children. The location, by all accounts, will play a massive part in "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," and the trailer devotes plenty of attention to its eerie exterior and ghost house-like interior.
After we get some welcome but unnerving shots of the original animatronics waking up, the trailer launches into a montage of various versions of Freddy Fazbear and his friends terrorizing various homes and public places, suggesting that the terror will be spread across an entire town this time around. Following a final scare with Mangle, one expects that few of the characters will end this movie better off than they were when it started ... but the audience, at least, will likely have a whale of a time.
"Five Nights at Freddy's 2" is scheduled for theatrical release on December 5, 2025.