The Stranger Things Cameo In Predator: Badlands You Probably Missed

This month's "Predator: Badlands" is a unique film in the "Predator" franchise for many reasons. The movie has a very small cast of characters, perhaps the smallest of any "Predator" film thus far. Yet, despite the movie's tight focus on Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), and Thia (Elle Fanning), "Badlands" never feels small. It showcases not just the Predator homeworld of Yautja Prime, but a deadly alien planet called Genna, which is filled with all sorts of killer flora and fauna. However, despite these expansive worlds where the film takes place, there aren't large numbers of characters included that could allow folks sneak in for little cameo roles.

Leave it to the creators of "Stranger Things," Matt and Ross Duffer, to upend those expectations. While the Duffer Brothers don't appear on screen, they lend their voices to the computer for the Yautja ship initially owned by Kwei (Mike Homik), Dek's brother, before Dek inherits it through circumstance. This is unexpected not just given that it's the Duffers of all people, but that "Badlands" makes a point out of double casting its actors. To wit, Schuster-Koloamatangi plays both Dek and Njohrr, aka the Apex Predator, which is Dek and Kwei's father. Fanning plays both Thia and her "sister" Weyland-Yutani synthetic, Tessa, and Cameron Brown plays the Drone Synth, aka the myriad other Weyland-Yutani synthetics under Tessa's command. Yet while the Duffers' aural appearance may be unanticipated, it makes more sense once one factors in one of director Dan Trachtenberg's major influences in making "Badlands."