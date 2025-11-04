How To Watch Good Fortune At Home
Aziz Ansari's career has led to him becoming a key player on the hit NBC sitcom "Parks & Recreation," developing and starring in his own Emmy Award-winning Netflix series with "Master of None," and headlining a whole bunch of stand-up comedy specials. Now, the multi-hyphenate has made his feature directing debut with the dramedy "Good Fortune," which resembles a somewhat darker update of the Frank Capra-directed holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life." In addition to writing, directing, and producing, Ansari also stars in the film as Arj, a struggling Los Angeles man who's barely getting by to make ends meet, only for his life to take a turn for the even worse upon making connections with his wealthy tech investor boss Jeff (Seth Rogen). In an attempt to show Arj that Jeff's wealth isn't everything it's cracked up to be, the delightfully charming yet naive angel Gabriel (Keavu Reeves) allows the pair to live in one another's shoes. But complications arise when it seems that this divine switcheroo has seemingly solved Arj's problems all at once.
"Good Fortune" hasn't been doing so hot at the box office, having only grossed $15.8 million worldwide against a $30 million budget at the time of writing. It has, however, received a largely positive critical reception, with /Film's Michael Boyle praising Reeves' performance and calling him the movie's clear standout in his review. Luckily, if you've been unable to catch "Good Fortune" in theaters, you'll soon (very soon, in fact) have a chance to watch Ansari's directorial debut from the comfort of your own home. Indeed, "Good Fortune" is now set to become available to either rent or purchase on most PVOD platforms beginning November 7, 2025, although physical media heads will have to hold off on buying it until December 9, 2025.
Good Fortune is set to hit PVOD in November and physical media in December
Per usual, should you decide to check out "Good Fortune" on any of the popular PVOD platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, or Fandango at Home, it'll cost $19.99 to rent and $24.99 to buy (at least in the early going). Alternatively, those hoping to acquire the movie on physical media will need to prepare themselves to pay a literal good fortune of their own. According to the folks at Lionsgate, the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD versions of the film will come with some hefty price tags. The traditional Blu-ray rounds up to $39.99, while the DVD comes out to $29.99. And then, if you purchase the 4K exclusive combo pack from Amazon, it will come out at $34.99.
Just to make things even more confusing, the film's special features are an assortment of exclusives across the many platforms (although I expect most of them to be on the various physical media formats). They include:
- Audio Commentary with Writer-Producer-Director Aziz Ansari and Producer Alan Yang
- Featurette – Task Sergeant Ride-Along (Fandango at Home Exclusive)
- Featurette – Do You Want to Dance? (Apple Exclusive)
- Featurette – Life Swap: Making Good Fortune
- Featurette – The Los Angeles of Good Fortune
- Featurette – The Clothes Make the Man...And the Angel
- Theatrical Trailer