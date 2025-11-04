How To Watch Good Fortune At Home

Aziz Ansari's career has led to him becoming a key player on the hit NBC sitcom "Parks & Recreation," developing and starring in his own Emmy Award-winning Netflix series with "Master of None," and headlining a whole bunch of stand-up comedy specials. Now, the multi-hyphenate has made his feature directing debut with the dramedy "Good Fortune," which resembles a somewhat darker update of the Frank Capra-directed holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life." In addition to writing, directing, and producing, Ansari also stars in the film as Arj, a struggling Los Angeles man who's barely getting by to make ends meet, only for his life to take a turn for the even worse upon making connections with his wealthy tech investor boss Jeff (Seth Rogen). In an attempt to show Arj that Jeff's wealth isn't everything it's cracked up to be, the delightfully charming yet naive angel Gabriel (Keavu Reeves) allows the pair to live in one another's shoes. But complications arise when it seems that this divine switcheroo has seemingly solved Arj's problems all at once.

"Good Fortune" hasn't been doing so hot at the box office, having only grossed $15.8 million worldwide against a $30 million budget at the time of writing. It has, however, received a largely positive critical reception, with /Film's Michael Boyle praising Reeves' performance and calling him the movie's clear standout in his review. Luckily, if you've been unable to catch "Good Fortune" in theaters, you'll soon (very soon, in fact) have a chance to watch Ansari's directorial debut from the comfort of your own home. Indeed, "Good Fortune" is now set to become available to either rent or purchase on most PVOD platforms beginning November 7, 2025, although physical media heads will have to hold off on buying it until December 9, 2025.