Michael J. Fox Responded To A Back To The Future Mistake Fans Still Bring Up

"Back to the Future" was a great '80s movie, but unfortunately, it was not designed to withstand the scrutiny of the modern nitpicking world. That's why Michael J. Fox has had to address an apparent plot hole in the film, and not even the one that "Back to the Future" co-writer Bob Gale previously explained away. Basically, in the scene where Marty McFly (Fox) plays some rock n' roll for the Class of '55 high school students, Marty uses a Gibson ES-­345 — a guitar that wasn't available on the market until 1958. Boy, I sure hope someone got fired for that blunder.

In his 2025 memoir "Future Boy," Fox wrote about the slip-up:

"There's no cinematic Easter egg intended here —­ the film's art department simply picked the ES-­345 because it evoked the iconic wine-red axe that Chuck Berry famously duckwalked across stages all over the world."

Fox continued, mentioning that the '58 version of the Gibson guitar was a delight to play. He added that, the way he sees it, that made this misstep worth it, even if it went on to make "the thousands of 'Future' heads who clock every detail in the movie" a little annoyed. As he put it: