How To Watch The Smashing Machine At Home

It was big news when Josh and Benny Safdie, the brotherly filmmaking duo behind "Heaven Knows What," "Good Time," and "Uncut Gems," decided they were going to venture out and work on their own projects. Where Josh teamed up with Timothée Chalamet on "Marty Supreme," Benny opted to collaborate with Dwayne 'The Rock" Johnson for "The Smashing Machine." Based on the 2002 documentary of the same name, the film is a dramatization of the experiences of extreme wrestler and MMA fighter Mark Kerr as he deals with various personal and professional hurdles. In addition to painting a tender portrait of a man on the ropes, the complex character study also gives a peek into the toxic relationship between Kerr and his girlfriend, Dawn Staples (Emily Blunt).

Despite all of the hype around "The Smashing Machine" being Johnson's career revitalization, the film sadly couldn't muster much public interest. It not only flopped at the box office, it also stands as the worst opening weekend for a Johnson-led film ever, garnering $6 million against a $50 million budget. "The Smashing Machine," in spite of this, has earned plenty of accolades, with /Film's Bill Bria praising it as an MMA drama that packs a subversive punch. It also won the Silver Lion at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

If you didn't get to see the film during its short theatrical window, then you now have the chance. As of November 4, 2025, A24 has made "The Smashing Machine" available already on PVOD markets like Prime Video, YouTube, and Fandango at Home, along with a Blu-ray pre-order on its website.