Does Predator: Badlands Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Though it was dormant for several years, with a pretty rocky period during the 2010s, the Predator is back and bigger than ever. After reviving the franchise in epic fashion with 2022's much-acclaimed "Prey," director Dan Trachtenberg has returned with his live-action follow-up in the form "Predator: Badlands." This installment is building a bridge to the "Alien" universe and looks unlike anything we've ever seen from this series before. But does Trachtenberg have more up his sleeve? Is there anything more to be revealed once the credits roll?

Though post-credits scenes haven't always been a part of the "Predator" franchise, it's a major part of blockbuster filmmaking these days. Case in point, this year's animated "Predator: Killer of Killers" had a pretty epic credits scene, which helped set up future stories in this universe. One might reasonably wonder if something similar will unfold in "Badlands." As such, we're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide for viewers who plan on seeing the movie. Seriously, there will be no spoilers here whatsoever, so proceed without fear. We're just going to arm fans with the knowledge you need to maximize the viewing experience. Let's get to it.