Does Predator: Badlands Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Though it was dormant for several years, with a pretty rocky period during the 2010s, the Predator is back and bigger than ever. After reviving the franchise in epic fashion with 2022's much-acclaimed "Prey," director Dan Trachtenberg has returned with his live-action follow-up in the form "Predator: Badlands." This installment is building a bridge to the "Alien" universe and looks unlike anything we've ever seen from this series before. But does Trachtenberg have more up his sleeve? Is there anything more to be revealed once the credits roll?
Though post-credits scenes haven't always been a part of the "Predator" franchise, it's a major part of blockbuster filmmaking these days. Case in point, this year's animated "Predator: Killer of Killers" had a pretty epic credits scene, which helped set up future stories in this universe. One might reasonably wonder if something similar will unfold in "Badlands." As such, we're here to offer up a spoiler-free guide for viewers who plan on seeing the movie. Seriously, there will be no spoilers here whatsoever, so proceed without fear. We're just going to arm fans with the knowledge you need to maximize the viewing experience. Let's get to it.
How many credits scenes does Predator: Badlands have?
"Predator: Badlands" does have a credits scene of sorts, but it happens far quicker than your average post-credits scene. Anyone who manages to make it to the end of the movie would have to go out of their way to miss the scene in question, as it happens pretty quickly after the cut to the movie's title card. So unless one makes a very quick break for the lobby, this will be hard to miss. Beyond that, there's no other extra footage to see. Once the extra scene is over, that's that.
The film features a minimal cast led by Elle Fanning ("The Great") and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi ("Far North"), the man who played the Predator as the main character for the first time in franchise history. Trachtenberg is also on board as a producer alongside John Davis, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O'Connor. The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
"Predator: Badlands," which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.
"Predator: Badlands" hits theaters on November 7, 2025.