Some Of Star Wars' Most Memorable Scenes Were Those That George Lucas Didn't Even Script

"Star Wars" was a monumental piece of cinema. Riding on the New Hollywood era that saw the rise of several auteurs and the systematic collapse of the classic Hollywood studio system, George Lucas' third feature is both a giant indie production and a blockbuster epic. The first movie especially combines the pulpy fun of the adventure serials Lucas grew up watching with cutting-edge visual effects that changed movies forever.

There's a lot of Lucas' filmmaking style in the original trilogy (even if arguably the most "Lucas" scene in all of "Star Wars" came in "The Phantom Menace"), but these movies also show his strengths as a collaborator — especially in the action. That's because, well, George didn't really do that much work on those scenes, at least on a script level. Instead, many of the big set pieces in the original trilogy were left up to the imagination of the visual effects wizards at ILM to figure out how to bring this epic to life.

In an oral history of the making of "The Empire Strikes Back" for StarWars.com, storyboard artist, effects technician, and eventual director Joe Johnston revealed that the Battle of Hoth at the start of that movie was nowhere to be found on the script — at least not in detail.

"There was no written [Battle of Hoth] sequence in the first script that I read, and this was typical of the way George would do the action sequences," Johnston explained. "He would basically leave all the action out knowing that we were going to be using storyboards and models and whatever technique we could. We would figure out what the action sequence was."