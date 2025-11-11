Sylvester Stallone Wore Body Armor So Wesley Snipes Could 'Really Lay Into' Him In Demolition Man

Wesley Snipes was an electrifying actor from the very beginning. He didn't exactly burst onto the scene in 1986 via the duo of Michael Ritchie's "Wildcats" and Joe Roth's "Streets of Gold," but, from the vantage point of my parents' living room, where I watched these movies many times on pay cable, I knew he was something special. He confirmed this and then some with his blazingly charismatic portrayal of pro baseball speedster Willie Mays Hayes in "Major League." Two years later, he turned in one of the greatest gangster performances of all time as Nino Brown in "New Jack City," at which point every new Snipes movie was an event.

Snipes proved to be a savvy movie star, often going for two-handers so as to protect his commerciality (i.e., if a movie bombed, he wouldn't shoulder the blame alone), which was wholly understandable but a tad disappointing to those of us who wanted to see him take more risks. But while the movies occasionally lacked ambition, Snipes never phoned in a performance during his early prime. He was fully committed to every role with a gleeful fierceness; he loved being a star and knew we loved watching him flaunt his fabulous stuff.

Sylvester Stallone was struck by this quality when he co-starred with Snipes in the satirical sci-fi/action extravaganza "Demolition Man" in 1993, which called for the two men to engage in ferocious hand-to-hand combat. Stallone, as ever, wanted their brawls to look bruisingly real, so, knowing Snipes would give him everything he could handle, the veteran action hero donned body armor to protect himself.