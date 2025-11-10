A Goonies Star's Stunt Double Had To Shadow Him Off-Set To Prevent Drunken Bar Brawls

"Hey you guys!" is a rallying call familiar to all children of the '80s, triumphantly yelled by Sloth (John Matuszak) in "The Goonies" as he swings into action with his new best pal Chunk (Jeff Cohen). The deformed and unwanted middle child of the bumbling Fratelli clan was always my favorite part of the movie when I was a kid, injecting rambunctious humor and energy whenever he's onscreen. True to the brawling spirit of the character himself, the actor who played him needed shadowing off-set to prevent him from getting into bar fights.

The movie came about after Steven Spielberg asked himself a simple question while making "The Color Purple:" What kind of adventures do kids get involved in on rainy days? The result was "The Goonies," a boisterous Indiana Jones-style quest following a group on youngsters on the trail of long-lost pirate treasure stashed near their soon-to-be-demolished homes in Astoria, Oregon. Unfortunately, the gold's booby-trapped location is beneath the hideout of the comically villainous Fratellis, who are hot on their heels once they get wind of the loot.

After enlisting "Superman" director Richard Donner, the filmmakers assembled a cracking cast of young actors to play the Goonies: Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Josh Brolin, Martha Plimpton, Ke Huy Quan, Jeff Cohen, and Kerri Green. In the opposite corner, you had the wonderful Anne Ramsay as Mama Fratelli and Robert Davi and Joe Pantoliano as her bickering sons. In the middle was the movie's wild card, Sloth, unloved and chained in a basement until Chunk comes along and shows him some kindness. To play this sweet-natured brute, Donner turned to former NFL star John Matuszak, a real-life anarchic giant.