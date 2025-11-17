Christina Ricci Came Up With The Addams Family's Big Plot Twist At 10 Years Old

In Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 film adaptation of "The Addams Family," the titular family begins the movie fractured. Gomez (Raul Julia) and Morticia (Anjelica Huston) are present, as are their kids Wednesday (Christina Ricci) and Pugsley (Jimmy Workman), along with Grandmama (Judith Malina) and their butler Lurch (Carel Struycken). Missing, however, is their kooky Uncle Fester, who mysteriously vanished years before. Fester is Gomez's brother, and Gomez misses him terribly.

The plot of the movie involves a couple of con artists (Dan Hedaya, Dana Ivey) whose son Gordon (Christopher Lloyd) just happens to look exactly like Fester. They decide to use Gordon to infiltrate the Addams family's mansion to report on their secrets and steal their fortune. The Addams family, however, is a cadre of death-worshiping ghouls who, in the film's opening scene, are seen pouring boiling oil on Christmas carolers. Wednesday seems to regularly murder (the perhaps immortal) Pugsley, and it's implied throughout the film that every single member of the family has committed acts of murder, torture, and cannibalism. Gordon, however, takes to play-acting Fester remarkably well, leading audiences to wonder if Gordon is actually Fester with a case of amnesia.

Early in the production of "The Addams Family," after the actors had already been cast, Fester's true identity was still a big question mark in the screenplay. Was that actually Fester, or was Gordon simply fond of the creepy, kooky Addamses? According to an "Addams Family Values" retrospective in the Hollywood Reporter, it was the then-10-year-old Christina Ricci who decided that it should be an amnesiac Fester, and not Gordon. It was, after all, the more emotionally satisfying ending. The Addams reunited.