Wednesday Season 2 Gives A Tim Burton Alum A Standout Guest Starring Role

This post contains spoilers for "Edward Scissorhands" and "Wednesday" season 2.

Tim Burton's distinctive vision defines Netflix's "Wednesday," which is back with a two-part second season that promises to double the Gothic mysteries offered by the first one. Sure enough, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is pulled into a mysterious case as soon as she returns to Nevermore Academy, which serves as the perfect site for ooky-spooky monsters (and the odd stalker) to come out and play. Season 2 leans into Burton's aesthetic blueprint to create its own visual identity, which comes to life through muted yet colorful palettes, macabre Gothic architecture, and Wednesday's gloomy presence (which both contrasts and complements her surroundings).

But Burton's vision encapsulates much more than the world we see onscreen, as it also includes socially accepted characters that vehemently oppose those who exist along societal fringes. The Normies introduced in season 1 are a good example of this, as they seem hell-bent on vilifying the Outcasts out of pure prejudice, attacking what they perceive as strange or peculiar. Moreover, some bullies turn out to be Outcasts themselves, targeting Wednesday because of a knee-jerk impulse to mock what they do not understand. These bullies are either eventually redeemed or given their comeuppance, but they've always existed throughout Burton's oeuvre to portray the psychology of those who are desperate enough to fit in at the cost of others.

Out of all of Burton's work, it's perhaps "Edward Scissorhands" that best explores themes of societal ridicule, isolation, and self-expression through a fantastical lens. In the film, characters like Jim (Anthony Michael Hall) react negatively to the titular figure solely because they embody unconventionality and don't fit into accepted societal molds of what a teenager should look or act like. Now, 35 years after that movie's release, Hall has reunited with Burton to play yet another bully figure, this time as a prominent guest star in "Wednesday" season 2, episode 3, "Call of the Woe." Let's talk about it!