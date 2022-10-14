Here's Whoopi Goldberg's Casting Wish List For Sister Act 3

Sound the horns, set off the fireworks! "Sister Act 3" is approaching! That's right, everyone's wildest movie dream seems to finally be coming true: Whoopi Goldberg will don the habit once again.

"Sister Act" is the story of a Reno lounge singer who gets put into witness protection in a San Francisco nunnery. This absurd and seemingly trite fish out of water setup actually lends itself to a surprisingly funny and heartfelt movie. Audiences agreed, as "Sister Act" was one of the most successful comedies of the '90s, spawning a sequel just one year later and even a Broadway show.

Now, after a couple of apparent false starts, it appears a new addition to the "Sister Act" franchise is on its way, more than twenty years after the original film. While previous rumors indicated that Goldberg wouldn't be involved, it seems that this time she is fully on board and enthusiastic about the new movie.

Goldberg isn't just excited; she's ambitious. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the comedian revealed some of the stars that she's planning to try and recruit for "Sister Act 3," and the list features some pretty big names from the worlds of both acting and music:

"I'm going to ask for Keke [Palmer] to come in. I want everybody to come in. I want Lizzo to come in. I want everybody. I want the girl with the chest, what's her name?... Nicki [Minaj]! I want Nicki to come. I want everybody. I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun."

Lizzo appeared in Lorene Scafaria's 2019 true crime drama "Hustlers" and Minaj voiced characters in "Steven Universe" and "The Angry Birds Movie 2," so "Sister Act 3" certainly isn't out of the question for the two pop stars!