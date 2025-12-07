The Addams Family Films Had To Create A Special Job For Cousin Itt's Appearance

Barry Sonnenfeld's "Addams Family" movies are truly some of the best family comedies ever made, but there were some unique challenges behind the scenes when it came to some of the kooky family's more unusual relatives. Beloved dismembered hand Thing took some work to create in the early 1990s, like using actor Christopher Hart's hand and a whole lotta rotoscoping to create the effect of a free-roaming limb. But one Addams family member that took a surprising amount of work was seemingly one of the most simple: Cousin Itt, who speaks in high-pitched gibberish and is covered in brown hair from head to toe. Itt was portrayed in both "The Addams Family" and its sequel "Addams Family Values" by actor John Salapatek, who was then working under the stage name of John Franklin.

In a 20th anniversary retrospective of "Addams Family Values" for Buzzfeed, Salapatek shared the secrets behind playing Cousin Itt, and he revealed that those luxurious locks required a lot of work. So much work, in fact, that someone had to be hired just to maintain Itt's hair, brushing it and taking care of frizzies. There have been some wild jobs in Hollywood before, but getting paid to take care of a giant walking wig is certainly a new one.