The Real Life Texas Incident That Inspired Mike Judge To Create King Of The Hill

Mike Judge and Greg Daniels' "King of the Hill" have never prioritized jokes. The animated sitcom mines humor from the mundanity of everyday life, some of which is based on Judge's real-life experiences of living in Texas throughout the years. In fact, the impetus for the series was inspired by the creator's beer-drinking, tool-obsessed neighbors — a group who seem like they share a lot in common with Hank Hill (voiced by Judge) and his friends on "King of the Hill."

During a conversation with NPR's "Movie Interviews" podcast series, Judge revealed that the idea for "King of the Hill" was sparked by his moving into a new home near Dallas and attempting to fix the garden fence, only for his aforementioned neighbors to swiftly take over. In his own words:

"I see this guy over, kind of eyeballing me, looking at what I'm doing, and then he comes over, followed by a couple others, and he says, 'Well, you're going to have to take the whole section out, and this post here is a little rotted.' And then before I know it, one of them brings over a wheelbarrow. They'd yanked out the whole thing. They're digging up a fence post, they're pouring concrete or mixing concrete, and finally, I kind of became kind of useless."

Judge's story sounds like a scene from a great "King of the Hill" episode, as Hank and his friends have given viewers many laughs through their passion for DIY. What's more, Judge's neighbors give Hank and co. a run for their money when it comes to perfection.