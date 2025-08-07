The King Of The Hill Revival Timeline Has Fans Baffled, But Does It Really Matter?

After more than 15 long years away from our television screens, the Hill family and the rest of the Arlen gang are back, baby! Creator Mike Judge's "King of the Hill" revival on Hulu has given fans a chance to see what's happened to propane salesman Hank Hill (Judge), his substitute Spanish teacher wife Peggy (Kathy Najimy), and their good-hearted son Bobby (Pamela Adlon) after the series ended with its 13th season back in 2009. In the first episode of the 14th season, now streaming on Hulu, we learn that Hank and Peggy moved to Saudi Arabia for Hank to work in Arabian propane, and the show starts back up with them returning to Arlen. The elder Hills seem more or less the same, but there have been plenty of changes with other "King of the Hill" characters since they've been gone. All the same, Hank and Peggy are retired now and Bobby runs his own restaurant, telling some fellow young folks dining there he's 21 years old when they tease him about potentially being older. Since the series ended when Bobby was 13, that means eight years or so have passed between season 13 and 14 ... right?

There's one rather large problem: In the excellent second-to-last episode of the season, "No Hank Left Behind," Hank spends some time bonding with his younger brother Good Hank (Finn Wolfhard), who is now a teenager and was only an infant when the original series ended. That would suggest that a bit more time has passed and definitely messes with the original canon timeline. After all, if Bobby was 13 and G.H. was 2 and now they're 21 and 15, that's some seriously silly math that just doesn't add up. However, despite the fact that "King of the Hill" takes place in what is ostensibly the real world (despite Arlen being a fictional town), it honestly doesn't matter that the years don't quite add up — because that's not what's important on "King of the Hill."