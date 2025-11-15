The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Movie Costumes Were An Absolute Disaster

When "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" debuted, the titular team got a major outfit upgrade. Unfortunately, not only were the costumes too tight and hot, they also proved tough to clean, resulting in the shiny new ranger uniforms becoming a complete wreck by the end of the shoot.

In 1993, kids' TV was already in a great place. "Batman: The Animated Series" had children transfixed with its mature storylines and immersive Dark Deco art style, while the X-Men pulled off a similar trick with its own more adult themes and one of the best TV theme songs of all time (which has since been recreated for the Disney+ series "X-Men '97"). The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers hit screens in August 1993 and quickly became a phenomenon. Any '90s kid will surely have memories of parents battling in the aisles of Toys "R" Us for Power Rangers action figures, and any child lucky enough to assemble the complete Megazord quickly became the envy of everyone in their school.

With Power Rangers mania sweeping the nation, it was only a matter of time before the rangers received their own movie. That big screen debut came in 1995 with "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie." As someone who was there to witness this monumental cultural moment, I can say that seven-year-old me was instantly won over by the redesigned costumes showcased in the movie. Suddenly, the formerly spandex-clad rangers had donned upgraded suits with armor and detailing that made them look so much more intimidating and, frankly, downright powerhouses. It was a thrill to see, but not so much a thrill for the actors, who evidently could barely move in their updated garb.