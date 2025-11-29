Evil Dead 2's Most Common Misconception Explained By Star Bruce Campbell

In Sam Raimi's 1981 splatter flick "The Evil Dead," a group of five Detroit college kids trek out to a remote cabin in the woods of Tennessee for a quiet vacation. In the basement of the cabin, they find a mysterious reel-to-reel tape recorder left behind by the previous tenant. When they play it, they hear a professor reciting a dark spell from an evil grimoire, summoning demons from the nether-realms. The tape recorder causes the demons to return, and the bulk of the film is the college kids fighting off — unsuccessfully — the wicked Deadites from beyond. The final survivor of "The Evil Dead" attack is the feckless Ash (Bruce Campbell), the luckiest of the lot.

When Sam Raimi made "Evil Dead 2: Dead By Dawn" in 1987, he repeated the premise, completely without shame. Ash (Campbell) travels to the same cabin in the woods, this time with his girlfriend Linda (Denise Bixler), for a similar vacation. He once again finds a tape recorder in the basement, once again plays it, and once again summons demons. Like in the first, the bulk of the film involves Ash fighting off monsters, while also being driven slowly insane by their unholy shenanigans.

Given that the 1987 film is called "Evil Dead 2," one would reasonably assume it's a sequel, but in practice, it's actually a remake. Raimi and his crew had a lot more money to work with the second time, so they essentially re-did their original film in a slicker (and also more comedic) idiom. "The Evil Dead" cost $375,000. "Evil Dead 2" cost $3.5 million.

Back in a 1992 issue of Cinefantastique Magazine, Bruce Campbell wanted to clear something up explicitly. "Evil Dead 2," he said, is 100% a remake and 0% a sequel.