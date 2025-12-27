Evangeline Lilly Tried To Turn Down Marvel's Offer To Co-Star In Ant-Man

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the early 2000s, Evangeline Lilly, like all hard-working actors, spent a few years paying her dues. Look closely, and you'll see Lilly passing through a few episodes of "Smallville" or "Tru Calling." She was an extra in films like "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," "Freddy vs. Jason," and "White Chicks." By 2004, however, Lilly got an unexpected big break when she was cast as Kate in the hit series "Lost." That show, a freight train of popularity, skyrocketed its cast to fame, and Lilly was suddenly one of the most buzzed-about actresses in Hollywood.

The "Lost" gig lasted six years, and Lilly appeared in 108 episodes of the series. She also continued to appear in high-profile feature films, showing up in the Oscar-winning "The Hurt Locker," and playing an elf in two of Peter Jackson's "The Hobbit" movies. She had perfected a certain kind of steely performance that casting directors loved.

In 2015, Lilly played the superheroine the Wasp in Peyton Reed's "Ant-Man," a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This made the already-famous actress even more popular, and she would go on to play the Wasp in several additional MCU films and ancillary media projects. According to Tara Bennett's and Paul Terry's 2021 book "The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," however, Lilly almost turned down the role of the Wasp. It seems that she was considering retiring from acting altogether, and she had no affection for Marvel superheroes, so she personally had no reason to take the job. She changed her mind when she heard who would be directing "Ant-Man" and who her co-star would be. The real clincher, though, was that she'd finally be allowed to play a character who smiles and laughs.