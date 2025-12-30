The Two Horror Movie Icons Blumhouse Is Determined To Land The Rights To

The track record of quality for movies coming out of Blumhouse Productions is very hit or miss, yet they've been able to sustain their wins and losses by largely keeping budgets on the lower end of the Hollywood spectrum. The business model gives them the opportunity to rake in high profits for a project that may require some extra funds to get off the ground or to secure the rights to a dormant horror franchise. At the head of Blumhouse is its namesake CEO, Jason Blum, whose 15-year leadership has overseen the rise of movies like "Paranormal Activity," "Insidious," "Get Out," "The Purge," and, most recently, "Black Phone 2." The company would almost always trot out titles like these in trailers promoting its next feature.

2023 saw Blumhouse lose the rights to Michael Myers after bringing the "Halloween" saga to a close (for now) with 2022's "Halloween Ends." In the time since, however, Blum's attempts at shepherding his own library of horror icons have reflected the company's peaks and valleys. The underperformance of "M3GAN 2.0" pretty much put the slaying AI doll out to pasture, while "Black Phone 2" proved that someone's interested in Ethan Hawke's Grabber. I may think the first "Five Nights at Freddy's" is a terrible gateway horror movie, but the upcoming sequel is likely going to keep Blumhouse in business for years to come.

Still, Blum is holding out hope that he can snag his killer white whales by getting Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger under his roof. "We're always haggling. I make a run at them every day. I will never give up the quest. And if they make one without me, I'll chase the next movie," says Blum (via Variety).