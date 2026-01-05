Why Lola Glaudini's Elle Greenaway Left Criminal Minds

When "Criminal Minds" wrapped up in 2020, it was a very different show than the one that debuted all the way back in 2005. Most notably, almost all the original cast had departed the series over its 15 season run, with Shemar Moore's Derek Morgan leaving "Criminal Minds" after 11 seasons and Mandy Patinkin's Jason Gideon exiting after just two. But the very first main cast member to depart the CBS procedural was Lola Glaudini, who played Elle Greenaway, a Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). But unlike some of the show's more controversial departures, it seems this one came down to Glaudini wanting to move out of Los Angeles (where "Criminal Minds" was filmed).

"Criminal Minds" started out with a solid ensemble that, along with Patinkin and Moore, featured Thomas Gibson as Aaron Hotchner, Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid, Kristen Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, and A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau. Then, there was Glaudini's Elle Greenaway, who, as a member of the FBI's BAU, proved vital in solving the violent serial crimes investigated by the team. By season 2, however, the actor was having second thoughts and was written out of the series.

"Criminal Minds" writer and executive producer Edward Bernero spoke to the Los Angeles Times in 2006 and revealed that Glaudini was unhappy living in LA. According to the outlet, the actor left the series to return to the East Coast, though she declined to provide an official reason via her representative. In the wake of Glaudini's exit, actor Paget Brewster then joined the show as Emily Prentiss, a new profiler who remained on the show for most of its run, only taking a break from seasons 8 to 11. Glaudini, on the other hand, never came back.