Why Lola Glaudini's Elle Greenaway Left Criminal Minds
When "Criminal Minds" wrapped up in 2020, it was a very different show than the one that debuted all the way back in 2005. Most notably, almost all the original cast had departed the series over its 15 season run, with Shemar Moore's Derek Morgan leaving "Criminal Minds" after 11 seasons and Mandy Patinkin's Jason Gideon exiting after just two. But the very first main cast member to depart the CBS procedural was Lola Glaudini, who played Elle Greenaway, a Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). But unlike some of the show's more controversial departures, it seems this one came down to Glaudini wanting to move out of Los Angeles (where "Criminal Minds" was filmed).
"Criminal Minds" started out with a solid ensemble that, along with Patinkin and Moore, featured Thomas Gibson as Aaron Hotchner, Matthew Gray Gubler as Spencer Reid, Kristen Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, and A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau. Then, there was Glaudini's Elle Greenaway, who, as a member of the FBI's BAU, proved vital in solving the violent serial crimes investigated by the team. By season 2, however, the actor was having second thoughts and was written out of the series.
"Criminal Minds" writer and executive producer Edward Bernero spoke to the Los Angeles Times in 2006 and revealed that Glaudini was unhappy living in LA. According to the outlet, the actor left the series to return to the East Coast, though she declined to provide an official reason via her representative. In the wake of Glaudini's exit, actor Paget Brewster then joined the show as Emily Prentiss, a new profiler who remained on the show for most of its run, only taking a break from seasons 8 to 11. Glaudini, on the other hand, never came back.
What has Lola Glaudini been doing since Criminal Minds?
Elle Greenaway was only with the BAU for a short time, but she was still part of some of the best episodes of "Criminal Minds." She also endured quite a lot during her stint with the FBI, especially towards the end. A specialist in sexual offense crimes, Greenaway was actually shot by an intruder in her home in the season 1 finale, causing her to develop Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Still, she returned to work, but after taking on the case of a serial rapist who's eventually let go by her colleagues, Greenaway confronted the suspect and shot him. Lola Glaudini's last appearance as the FBI profiler came in season 2, episode 6, "The Bogeyman," in which the character returns to the BAU to resign. After that, Greenaway was mentioned a couple of times and appeared in two flashbacks, but Glaudini never returned.
The actor has never confirmed Edward Bernero's claim that she departed the show due to a desire to leave Los Angeles. She has, however, continued to work since "Criminal Minds." On the film side, she appeared in the 2014 Zac Efron-led comedy "That Awkward Moment" and Philip Seymour Hoffman's only directorial effort, 2010's "Jack Goes Boating." In comparison, her TV career has been more prolific, with Glaudini appearing in multiple episodes of high-profile series and landing recurring roles on "The Expanse" and "Ray Donovan." She also played Polly Hinton on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and is otherwise married with two sons.
It remains to be seen if she'll show up on the Paramount+ revival series "Criminal Minds: Evolution," but it seems unlikely. After all, Glaudini stayed away from the original show throughout its 15-season run and last appeared in a 2022 episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."