How Stranger Things' Barb Actress Feels About The Reactions To Her Character's Death

"Stranger Things" season 1 was momentous for a number of reasons. It introduced one of Netflix's biggest original IPs to date with a run of episodes that arguably hasn't been matched in the seasons since. It was arguably the single largest force in rejuvenating the retro '80s nostalgic aesthetic that quickly became ubiquitous in pop culture. It launched several actors to stardom, including Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, and threw Winona Ryder back into the spotlight with a fantastic performance.

And then there was #JusticeForBarb.

Barb, a supporting character in the show's first season played by Shannon Purser, is the first character to meet her brutal end at the hands of the violent realm known as the Upside Down. Barb is killed by the monstrous demogorgon early in the season, but it was the lead-up to that death that pushed fans to demand justice. Through those first two episodes, Barb is consistently treated poorly by her supposed best friend, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), culminating in a total abandonment at a party hosted by Nancy's new boyfriend Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). With Nancy going upstairs for some alone time with Steve, Barb is left alone at night by the pool, where the demogorgon strikes.

It's worth going back over the details because while some fans will remember, it's hard to emphasize just how huge the #JusticeForBarb campaign became online. "It was pretty wild," Purser said of the response to her character's demise in a recent interview with Empire. "Some people were really upset and angry about it. I remember John Stamos tweeting about it, which is when I was like, 'Wow, I've made it!'" Despite the backlash, however, Purser has no issues with how Barb went out.