Stand By Me's Leech Scene Was Far More Realistic Than Anyone Wanted

No matter how many Stephen King movie adaptations will see the light of day — and God knows there have been plenty over the years, and they don't seem to stop coming either — I doubt any will be as true to the author's voice, sensibility, and style as Rob Reiner's "Stand By Me" was in 1986. You simply can't replicate how perfectly everything came together in that film (from the actors to the locations to the music) in a way that not only ended up capturing King's novella impeccably but actually improved on it. I'd go as far as to say that the movie is better at telling that story.

The authentic milieu and atmosphere are a huge part of that, and it turns out, some scenes and plot events even became more realistic than anyone expected (or wanted). One of those, according to the oral history of the film (via Variety), was the leech/lake scene in the forest. As Corey Feldman (who played Teddy in the film) recalled it, the crew had built an artificial "lake" at the beginning of the shoot. "A hole encased in plastic and filled up with fresh water." As Feldman said: