A Cult Horror Comedy With A 95% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Streaming For Free

The horror-comedy genre can be quite tricky to crack. Lean just a little bit too much one way or another, and the movie ends up losing either the scare factor or the funny factor, coming across as either too serious or not serious enough. The best horror-comedies, however, manage to achieve the perfect blend of thrill and laughter, getting a visceral reaction out of those watching.

Among the best examples of this are "An American Werewolf in London," "The Cabin in the Woods," and "Housebound," the latter of which is a cult film that holds a 95% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and made /Film's ranking of the 20 best horror-comedies of all time. Released in 2014, "Housebound" is a movie in the vein of "Cabin in the Woods" or "Tucker and Dave vs Evil," combining genuinely frightening moments with plenty of humor. Indeed, it's that all-rare horror-comedy film that truly values scaring its audience, even if it's for a hilarious punchline. Luckily, it's currently streaming for free on Plex, Pluto, and Tubi, just in time for Halloween.

In "Housebound," Morgana O'Reilly plays Kylie Bucknell, a bit of a screwup whose latest encounter with trouble leaves her under house arrest. If that wasn't enough, she's also forced to live with her blabbering mother Miriam (Rima Te Wiata) in a place that might be haunted by a less than friendly entity. "Housebound" itself was Gerard Johnstone's feature directing debut, and it's a confident one at that. Rather than a full-on parody that uses horror tropes and techniques to poke fun at the genre, the film is dark and full of thrills when it wants to be, walking a tightrope balance between humor and terror that never overwhelms either one. Plus, it has a lot of heart and a very relatable protagonist.