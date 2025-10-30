Marvel's Most Popular Spider-Man Comic Proves This Pitch By Batman 2's Writer Could Work

At long last, traction has finally been made on "The Batman: Part II" becoming a reality. The Matt Reeves-directed superhero movie was a welcoming blend of noir, action thriller, and horror movie, with a stellar performance from Robert Pattinson as the haunted Caped Crusader. While that first film was co-written with Peter Craig, "The Batman: Part II" will instead see Reeves partner up on screenplay duties with Mattson Tomlin. The "Terminator Zero" creator certainly appears to be a real fan of comics across Marvel and DC, with a particular interest in "Spider-Man." When Tomlin was asked by a fan on social media on how he would like to adapt the beloved webhead for the screen, he responded with a concept pitch that would continue Sam Raimi's film trilogy (via Entertainment Weekly):

"Honestly right now my main interest in this respect would be to write a 'Spider-Man 4' where Tobey's Spider-Man is juggling being a superhero and a father. Spider-Man as a father is where I gravitate towards given the last 8 films."

The ending of "Spider-Man 3" sees Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) with Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) embracing amid the unpredictable future that lies ahead for them. When we meet up with Tobey's Spidey in "No Way Home," he talks about how they had some relationship complications in the 19-year interim, yet found a way to make it work. Outside of the films, however, lies a great example in the beloved "Ultimate Spider-Man" comics that sees Peter deal with his dueling responsibilities as an adult.