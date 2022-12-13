Peter B. Parker Has Become A Dad In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, And That Sounds About Right

The 2018 animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, was slick and stylish in ways that few big-budget animated films are. Affecting a dazzling color palate and an exaggerated comic book panel aesthetic, "Into the Spider-Verse" took what could have been an ordinary superhero story and infused it with new life. The story follows awkward teenager Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he's bitten by a radioactive spider, giving him superpowers. Naturally, he ends up on an adventure with multiple Spider-folks from different dimensions, and a large portion of "Spider-Verse" is devoted to Miles being mentored by a middle-aged, burned-out Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson).

"Into the Spider-Verse" won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, swept the Annies, and garnered endless accolades besides. It remains one of the better superhero films of the last 20 years.

A sequel has now been made called "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," due in June of 2023 and directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thomson. A trailer for the film was released this morning, officially kicking off a six-month period of enthused speculation by fans of the original film. As seen in a post-credits cameo after "Into," "Across" will star a character named Miguel O'Hara (Oscar Isaac), aka Spider-Man 2099, a hook-fingered superhero from the distant future.

YouTube Premium hosted an exclusive after-preview interview with screenwriters and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who revealed that the same middle-aged Peter B. Parker will return, more tired than ever, to show off his new daughter, the one-year-old May "Mayday" Parker. People reading Marvel Comics in the late 1990s will definitely recognize that name. Mayday Parker will grow up to be Spider-Girl.