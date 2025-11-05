Marvel's Loki Writer Knows Who Would Make The Perfect Nova

It's been over a decade since the Nova Corps made their live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the "Guardians of the Galaxy." Since then, the respected peacekeeping force has remained on the fringes, never fully explored, and this has kept one of their most well-known members at a distance, too. In Marvel lore, one of the toughest heroes of Nova Corps is Earth-based legend Richard Rider, who joins the space police after the death of Rhomann Dey, played by John C. Reilly in the James Gunn-directed film.

Over the years, talk of a Nova Corp project being in development has been intermittent, with creative duties shifting and development in the character halting altogether earlier this year. Although activity around Nova Corps might have slowed since then, "Loki" writer Michael Waldron has shared his thoughts on who might be a good fit for the role, and he's chosen the star of his latest project, "Chad Powers," and upcoming "Running Man," Glen Powell.

When asked by The Playlist where Powell would best fit in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one character quickly came to mind. Waldron told the site, "He'd be a pretty good Nova." Given the actor's past work and upcoming projects, it definitely seems like a perfect fit, not only because it would be almost serendipitous for a film Powell loves but also because it would place him in a role very similar to another comic book character fans wished to see him as, but most likely never will.